Bangladesh logs 1,683 new virus cases, 25 deaths

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Nov 2020 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2020 03:18 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded 1,683 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 421,921.

The death toll climbed to 6,092 after 25 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, the government said in a statement.

Another 1,623 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 339,768.

As many as 14,042 samples were tested at 115 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.99 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 80.53 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.

Globally, over 50.44 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.25 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

