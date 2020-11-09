9 injured in Chattogram house fire

The fire broke out on the top floor of a six-storey building in Murad Chowdhury Bari neighbourhood on Sunday night, said Zahir Hossain, chief of Akbar Shah Police Station.

The injured were Mizanur Rahman, 42, Saifur Rahman, 18, Piyara Begum, 65, Bibi Sultana, 35, Maher, 8, Manha, 2, Sumaiya, 18, Riyad, 22 and Salma Jahan, 21.

Locals rescued nine with burn injuries from the building and took them to hospital.

At least five of them are in critical condition, said Rafiq Uddin, a doctor of the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Fire Service personnel who visited the scene believe an electrical short-circuit caused the fire. “Electric wires in all of the rooms were melted. They are investigating the incident,” Zahir said.

Some residents of the sixth floor lived in a shared apartment.