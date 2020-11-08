President Hamid congratulates Biden on US election win
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2020 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2020 08:54 PM BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid has congratulated US politician Joe Biden on his victory in the presidential election, describing the win as “well deserved”.
“Your victory is certainly reflective of the trust and confidence the people of your great country have reposed on you,” Hamid wrote in a letter to Biden on Sunday.
“I am confident that with your leadership, dynamism and decades-long experience of public service, you would take your country and the people to a greater level of achievement,” he added.
Hamid also said he was sure that vice president-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman to hold the office, will contribute “significantly to translate your vision into reality”.
He hoped the growing relationship between Bangladesh and the US will attain “greater heights in the days ahead”.
Hamid invited Biden and his wife Jill to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time, wishing Biden and his family good health, happiness and success.
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 1,474 cases
- Medical students occupy Shahbagh
- MP contracts COVID-19 again
- Key suspect in Burimari lynching arrested
- Daily tally: 1,289 virus cases, 13 deaths
- Fund crunch weighs on Rohingya response
- Hasina seeks free vaccine for poor nations
- Padma Bridge gets its 36th span
Most Read
- Biden wins presidency, ending four tumultuous years under Trump
- Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-counting sites as Biden's lead widens
- President-elect Biden says it’s ‘time to heal’ a deeply divided nation
- Police disperse medical students from Shahbagh after hours of protests
- Bangladesh MP tests positive for COVID-19 six months after first infection
- Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win
- LIVE: Joe Biden defeats Trump to become the next president of the United States
- Bangladesh PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory
- Citizen Trump will face legal woes
- Tension, then some tears, as TV news narrates a moment for history