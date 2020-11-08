President Hamid congratulates Biden on US election win

“Your victory is certainly reflective of the trust and confidence the people of your great country have reposed on you,” Hamid wrote in a letter to Biden on Sunday.

“I am confident that with your leadership, dynamism and decades-long experience of public service, you would take your country and the people to a greater level of achievement,” he added.

Hamid also said he was sure that vice president-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman to hold the office, will contribute “significantly to translate your vision into reality”.

He hoped the growing relationship between Bangladesh and the US will attain “greater heights in the days ahead”.

Hamid invited Biden and his wife Jill to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time, wishing Biden and his family good health, happiness and success.