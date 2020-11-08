How will Biden win impact US-Bangladesh relations? ‘Not much,’ diplomats say

Some believe the shift in power in the American elections may put the Bangladeshi immigrants at an advantage since the Biden administration plans to work on a comprehensive immigration reform either in one go or in separate pieces.

“I don’t see the possibility of a major change in policies. The important issues in our ties don’t change much no matter who heads the US administration,” said Humayun Kabir, a former Bangladeshi ambassador to the US.

“There are possibilities of some positive changes in migration. Undocumented Bangladeshis there will benefit if it (change) happens,” he added.

Democrat Biden has defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov 3 election to become the next president of the US.

A tough stance on immigration, especially hostility to any immigration from Muslim-majority countries, has been one of the key planks of the Trump presidency while Biden has shown sympathy to migrants in his speeches so far.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen says Bangladesh will face “no problem” no matter who is in power in the US.

“Because the US foreign policy doesn’t depend on individuals,” he explained.

Momen also pointed out that Biden is calling for a change in tough immigration policy and action against climate change.

The changes are expected to have some effects on Bangladesh as the country, one of the most vulnerable to the climate crisis, has many undocumented citizens living in the US.

Touhid Hossain, a former foreign secretary, said Bangladesh’s economy has grown but not to such an extent that it can draw the attention of the US.

The American policy towards Bangladesh centres on some specific issues, such as human rights, human trafficking and democracy.

“They will often be critical on some issues; the (Bangladesh) government will protest, but it (protest) doesn’t matter to them (the US),” he added.

He does not see a significant change in Bangladesh’s trade with the US. “If we can continue producing and exporting (readymade garments) properly, we will be able to retain our position,” he said.

The Trump administration provided Bangladesh with funds for the Rohingya, but resorted to only condemnation and sanctions on Myanmar for the refugees’ return to their homeland.

Hossain said Myanmar is in a better position than Bangladesh in the negotiations with the West on the Rohingya issue because China, which depends on it for access to the Bay of Bengal, will back the southeast Asian country.

Former ambassador Kabir said the geopolitical issues will shape what policy the new US administration adopts for Asia.

Bangladesh made some progress in the deportation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s fugitive killer Rashed Chowdhury during the Trump administration.

During a recent visit, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun emphasised Bangladesh’s place in Indo-Pacific strategy for peace.

And Momen does not think Biden’s victory will impact the issues related to Rashed’s deportation and regional strategy.

“Because they don’t take special interests in these,” the foreign minister said and noted that the court will decide the deportation of Rashed.