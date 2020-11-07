Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 1,289 virus cases, 13 deaths in a day

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Nov 2020 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2020 03:43 PM BdST

The government has confirmed 13 new deaths from the COVID-19 illness in a day, raising the toll to 6,049.

Virus cases surged by 1,289 in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday to 418,764, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Another 1,541 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 336,568.

Globally, over 49.34 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.24 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories