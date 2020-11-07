Bangladesh MP tests positive for COVID-19 six months after first infection
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2020 10:07 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2020 10:07 PM BdST
Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, the first Bangladeshi MP to contract COVID-19 six months ago, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus again.
He underwent two tests on Nov 2 and Nov 6 after catching fever, the MP from Naogaon-2 said on Saturday.
“Results of both tests came back positive,” he said.
The chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on power, energy and mineral resources, Shahiduzzman, had been in isolation at his NAM Bhaban flat in Dhaka after his first COVID-19 diagnosis at the beginning of May.
The 65-year-old former whip, who also has diabetes, had recovered after around two weeks.
MPs, Parliament Secretariat officials and employees are undergoing coronavirus tests ahead of a special session marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Five more MPs have tested positive, according to parliament’s medical centre.
They include Bagerhat-3 MP Habibun Nahar, the deputy minister for environment, forest and climate change.
The others are Nadira Yeasmin Jolly and Tahmina Begum, both from seats for women, Shafiqul Islam Shimul from Natore-2 and Nuruzzaman Biswas from Pabna-4.
Biswas was supposed to join his first parliament session after taking oath on Oct 7 following his victory in a by-election.
“I don’t have any symptoms. But I have been in isolation since I received the message from parliament,” he told bdnews24.com.
