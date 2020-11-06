RAB detains woman in Dhaka for ‘spreading communal hatred’ on social media

The RAB detained Israt Jahan Reilly, 19, in the Darus Salam area on Thursday, said Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury, an assistant superintendent of police at RAB-4.

She has been spreading “malicious ideas and hatred” through several of her accounts on Facebook and Twitter for a long time, the RAB official said.

She opened new accounts after her previous ones were deactivated, Ziaur said.

The RAB found screenshots of indecent caricatures, comments and other digital contents that preach hatred against religion, he said.

She will face charges under the Digital Security Act.