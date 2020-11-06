RAB detains woman in Dhaka for ‘spreading communal hatred’ on social media
Published: 06 Nov 2020 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2020 06:47 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has detained a young woman in Dhaka's Mirpur on charges of spreading communal hatred through social media posts.
She has been spreading “malicious ideas and hatred” through several of her accounts on Facebook and Twitter for a long time, the RAB official said.
She opened new accounts after her previous ones were deactivated, Ziaur said.
The RAB found screenshots of indecent caricatures, comments and other digital contents that preach hatred against religion, he said.
She will face charges under the Digital Security Act.
