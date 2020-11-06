Padma Bridge gets its 36th span, 5.4km now visible
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2020 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2020 03:23 PM BdST
Another span has been installed on the Padma Bridge, making a 5.4km stretch of the main structure visible.
The 36th span of the 'dream bridge' was laid down on pier Nos. 2 and 3 at the Mawa end of the structure around 9:45 am Friday, according to Dewan Abdul Kader, executive engineer of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.
The installation had been delayed by a day due to technical issues, he said. The 6.15-kilometre long double-layered bridge will have a total of 41 spans, each 150 metres long.
Construction of the Padma Bridge began in December 2014, with the installation of the first span on the piers 37 and 38 bringing the structure into view in September 2016.
Work on the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company, a Chinese contractor, while Sino Hydro Corporation, another Chinese company, is working on river management.
Meanwhile, Abdul Monem Ltd has built two connecting roads and the infrastructure for the bridge. The structure of the bridge is being constructed with concrete and steel.
The multi-purpose Padma bridge is expected to open in 2021.
Most Read
- Vistara launches flights to Dhaka amid pandemic
- LIVE: With Biden showing strength in key states, Trump airs grievances
- Bangladesh signs deal to buy 30mn doses of promising coronavirus vaccine
- Bangladesh cable operators take Star Group channels off air
- RAJUK plans to limit the height of residential buildings to declutter Dhaka
- Bangladesh MP says he will kill French President Macron and 'happily' walk the gallows
- Ex-VP Nur's close associate Shohag arrested on rape charges
- Biden gains ground in White House vote count as Trump mounts legal challenges
- Bus crash kills four Bangladeshi migrants in Mauritius
- Hifazat’s protests against France won’t strain Bangladesh-EU ties: Momen