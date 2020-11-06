Padma Bridge gets its 36th span, 5.4km now visible

The 36th span of the 'dream bridge' was laid down on pier Nos. 2 and 3 at the Mawa end of the structure around 9:45 am Friday, according to Dewan Abdul Kader, executive engineer of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

The installation had been delayed by a day due to technical issues, he said. The 6.15-kilometre long double-layered bridge will have a total of 41 spans, each 150 metres long.

Construction of the Padma Bridge began in December 2014, with the installation of the first span on the piers 37 and 38 bringing the structure into view in September 2016.

Work on the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company, a Chinese contractor, while Sino Hydro Corporation, another Chinese company, is working on river management.

Meanwhile, Abdul Monem Ltd has built two connecting roads and the infrastructure for the bridge. The structure of the bridge is being constructed with concrete and steel.

The multi-purpose Padma bridge is expected to open in 2021.