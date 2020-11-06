Fire erupts at warehouse on multi-storey building in Dhaka's Matuail
Senior Correspodent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2020 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2020 12:43 AM BdST
Firefighters have tamed a fire that broke out in a factory warehouse on a high-rise building in Dhaka's Matuail.
The incident occurred around 5pm on Thursday, according to the fire service.
"A fire broke out in a warehouse on the sixth floor of a 10-storey building on Konapara's Badshah Mia Road," said Rozina Akhter, a control room officer of the fire service.
As many as 16 units of the fire service were dispatched to douse the flames, according to control room officer Mahfuz Riven.
Wari Division's Deputy Commissioner Shah Iftekhar Ahmed later said the building was not used for residential purposes. As such, there were no fears of any casualties.
The building's owner runs an electronics business in Old Dhaka's Nawabpur Road.
Originating in the lights warehouse on the sixth floor, the fire later spread to the seventh and eighth floors of the structure.
But the firefighters are now in control of the situation.
