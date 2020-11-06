Bus crash kills four Bangladeshi migrants in Mauritius
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2020 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2020 12:59 AM BdST
A road traffic accident in Mauritius has left four Bangladesh migrants dead and at least 20 others injured.
The victims were commuting to their workplace on a bus when the accident took place at the Pail area near Port Louise, Bangladesh High Commissioner in Mauritius Rezina Ahmed said.
The bus was carrying about 50 Bangladeshis, Rezina told bdnews24.com.
The dead were identified as Faruk Islam, Sanjay Das, Rokib Molla and Abdur Razzaq. But no further details about them could be known immediately.
Two of them died instantly after the driver lost control of the bus and crashed into a roadside establishment. The two others died in a hospital.
Seven of the injured are still hospitalised, one of whom is in critical condition. Twelve of them were released after receiving first aid, according to Rezina.
Discussions are being held about compensating the families of the deceased workers and sending their bodies home, Rezina said.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed condolences over their deaths.
