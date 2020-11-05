Mayor Taposh designs ambitious plan to give Dhaka mega facelift

He will kick off the implementation after the overall outline of the “mega plan” is completed in a few months.

His plan ranges from recovering the encroached canals in the city to ensuring a proper drainage system to bringing the public transport system under discipline, he said.

A former lawmaker for three terms, Mayor Taposh took the novel challenge of giving the capital a long-needed facelift. Though his predecessors highlighted the limitations of a mayor’s job, Taposh wants to utilise whatever opportunities he has and provide the city people a respite from their daily sufferings, he said.

In a recent interview with bdnews24.com, he has shared his plans in details:

bdnews24.com: What is your plan to ensure civic amenities for the people of Dhaka?

Fazle Noor Taposh: No one ever had a plan for the betterment of Dhaka city since the country became independent. It is completely an unplanned city, and therefore, the people have always been deprived of civic amenities. Different organisations made some plans, but those were based on their needs. But no one has ever thought about how do we want Dhaka city to be after 30 years from now; what the population will be and how it will be distributed; how we shall ensure the facilities for that population. No plan has been made with an overall focus, which we have on the cards now. We are designing a 30-year mega plan. Noted architects, urban planners proactively came forward to provide assistance. We have started the work. We hope to get an outline by December. It is a huge task and if we succeed in implementing it, we’ll be able to ensure the development of the city in a planned way.

bdnews24.com: While announcing your election manifesto, you promised to ensure basic civic amenities for the people living in Dhaka South City Corporation in 90 days from the day of holding the office. How much success do you feel to have attained?

Fazle Noor Taposh: Among the basic needs of the people in Dhaka, I have been successful to curb the mosquito menace - a cause of rampant dengue and chikungunya diseases, ensure proper waste management and clean the drains, I believe. You’re well aware that I took the office amid a severe disaster. It was on May 17, a time when the coronavirus pandemic had affected the world more vigorously. We had to begin everything from the scratch, but we paid enough importance to those issues. The dengue fever went rampant at this season last year. We focused more on the implementation of the health protocols and apply them considering public health, and also on the mosquito-killing programme. We redesigned the entire programme with a year-long approach. You must have noticed that this season dengue or chikungunya were not rampant and no fatalities were reported. Earlier, this mosquito-killing programme was run for two hours a day. We have increased it to eight hours a day. By the grace of Allah, we could save our people from dengue and chikungunya. This is the biggest positive sign, I believe.

The second thing that we focused on was waste management. Dhaka is the only city where people throw their trash in an open space. We brought all of the wards in the city corporation under a waste management system. Waste management centres will be set up in every ward. Only 24 waste management centres existed in the city over the past 50 years. Now we are setting up waste management centres in each of the 75 wards. The waste will be removed by night and the people will not see any garbage on the streets when they head out to work in the morning.

Thirdly, we are cleaning the drains twice a month to ensure that they remain free from clogging. No mosquito breeding ground will be there if we can continue this. Also, we are cleaning the water bodies in the South and farming ducks and fishes there. We are cleaning the water bodies by using nets once a month to ensure proper water flow. We have taken a coordinated measure.

In our fourth measure to ensure civic amenities, we have ensured the street lights in all the wards at night.

In a nutshell, we have controlled the mosquito menace, developed a waste management system, cleaned the drains and ensured street lights.

bdnews24.com: The five outlines you gave included ‘a Dhaka with ensured mobility’- a promise by you to put an end to traffic congestion with a disciplined public transport. But in reality, we don’t see any change on the streets of Dhaka. How are you making progress on this issue and how much can you achieve?

Fazle Noor Taposh: Traffic congestion, waterlogging and road repairing - these are bigger issues. I am an optimistic person, but can’t say anything unless we begin the work. The issue of ‘Dhaka with ensured mobility’ is included in our mega plan. We have started the work from two points. Firstly, we started to register non-motorised and slow-moving vehicles like rickshaw, rickshaw van, pushcart and horse cart. We will bring those under a discipline. Once the mega plan is complete, we’ll be able to decide about the city roads. Some of them will be designated for pedestrians only, while some will be for slow-moving vehicles. Motorised vehicles will run on the other roads. Since the task is a part of the mega plan, we’ll be able to do it at some point.

We took up an initiative - bus route rationalisation - started by our late Mayor Annisul Huq. The bus routes are designated haphazardly without coordination. We have started the work following the plan done by Annisul Huq. We already had a meeting on it this month and will have another in the next. I hope we’ll make some progress. Bus terminals in the city mainly cater the inter-district operators. There is no terminal for the city buses. There has been no plan to designate a place for the city buses. I want to address this issue. We can’t control the buses or bring under a discipline if there is no city terminal. We’re hoping to reach a solution to this issue and serve the people in Dhaka.

bdnews24.com: What is the progress of the initiative to recover the canals in the city?

Fazle Noor Taposh: You must be aware that there are some complications in this matter. Those who are controlling the canals are maintaining them, though all water bodies in Dhaka fall under the purview of the city corporation as per the law. We are failing to fulfil our responsibilities. I have designed a project to bring the canals in the city under the control of the city corporation. We want to maintain the canals by cleaning them and also creating a nice environment around them through a facelift. The main task is to ensure the proper flow of water. Most of the canals in the city got encroached. It will play a vital role in water drainage system if we can maintain those still available. Jirani Khal, Manda Khal, Shyampur Khal, Kalunagar Khal and another canal in Taltala and Dholai Khal are the canals covered by a project that we initiated. We’ll submit the plan to the local government ministry soon.

bdnews24.com: Late Mayor Annisul Huq had stated the lack of power as an obstacle for a mayor. What is your experience?

Fazle Noor Taposh: I believe the people in Dhaka will be benefited if we can perform whatever responsibilities are bestowed upon us according to the Local Government Act 2009.

bdnews24.com: Late mayor of Dhaka Mohammad Hanif and late Chattogram Mayor ABM Mahiuddin Chowdhury had once proposed a city government. Do you think the mayors have enough opportunity to play an effective role under the present administrative structure? Or do you think it needs an overhaul?

Fazle Noor Taposh: Our former mayor Mohammad Hanif had mentioned a mini-city government. We can achieve a lot when we perform our duties properly following a plan. In fact, Dhaka never had a plan made for it; it is an unplanned city, an issue which we want to address. Dhaka will go through a major change when we perform our tasks under proper management. We talk about the tradition, beauty, development and good governance in Dhaka. Ensuring all of those will benefit our next generation.

bdnews24.com: What is your decision following the controversy that was created about the removal of stray dogs?

Fazle Noor Taposh: You will never find a stray animal on the streets in any civilised country. This poses a risk to the people and they suffer from it. Already we have taken an initiative to remove the stray dogs from Dhaka. But we’ll go for a coordinated approach. There has been a case filed at the High Court on the issue and we had a meeting with the petitioners. I can’t say more as the case is still continuing.

bdnews24.com: Do you think you get any privilege being a relative to the head of the government (Sheikh Hasina)?

Fazle Noor Taposh: I don’t think so; rather I am falling behind in some factors. The Dhaka North mayor (Atiqul Islam) has already bagged a fund of Tk 40 billion while we haven’t. Actually, the truth is opposite to what it appears. There is no disparity and we are working together. I never get any extra privilege.

bdnews24.com: From a lawmaker to mayor - is there any change in your daily life following this shift in role?

Fazle Noor Taposh: As a mayor, I have an extensive workload. I need to implement the plans. Responsibilities of a parliamentarian were different. Here I need to coordinate, apply the law, highlight our problems to different organisations, take decisions by myself and even implement them. Therefore, it’s a responsibility of a different dimension. I am trying my best.