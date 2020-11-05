Ex-VP Nur's close associate Shohag arrested on rape charges

The 28-year old close associate of former DUCSU vice-president Nurul Haque Nur was arrested at Rayshaheb Bazar on Wednesday afternoon, said the Detective Branch of police’s Inspector Md Wahiduzzaman.

He has done his post-graduation in Islamic studies and is the joint convenor of the anti-quota movement led by Nur.

He is also accused of committing and abetting in the rape of the female student who did her master's from the same department.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Kanak Kumar Barua on Thursday remanded Shohag in police custody for three days when he was produced in court with a seven-day appeal for questioning.