Ex-VP Nur's close associate Shohag arrested on rape charges
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2020 09:21 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2020 09:21 PM BdST
Anti-quota movement leader Nazmul Hasan Shohag has been arrested in Dhaka on rape charges brought by a Dhaka University student.
The 28-year old close associate of former DUCSU vice-president Nurul Haque Nur was arrested at Rayshaheb Bazar on Wednesday afternoon, said the Detective Branch of police’s Inspector Md Wahiduzzaman.
He has done his post-graduation in Islamic studies and is the joint convenor of the anti-quota movement led by Nur.
He is also accused of committing and abetting in the rape of the female student who did her master's from the same department.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Kanak Kumar Barua on Thursday remanded Shohag in police custody for three days when he was produced in court with a seven-day appeal for questioning.
Most Read
- US Election Live: Tensions rise as states release more results in tight race
- Biden predicts a win, promises to unite as Trump goes to court
- Bangladesh MP says he will kill French President Macron and 'happily' walk the gallows
- Bangladesh signs deal to buy 30mn doses of promising coronavirus vaccine
- Shakib retains top spot in ODI allrounders ranking on return from ban
- Mayor Taposh designs ambitious plan to give Dhaka mega facelift
- Vistara launches flights to Dhaka amid pandemic
- Biden gains ground in White House vote count as Trump mounts legal challenges
- Hifazat’s protests against France won’t strain Bangladesh-EU ties: Momen
- US Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election, despite Trump threat