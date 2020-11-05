Bangladesh logs 1,842 new virus cases, deaths rise by 17
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2020 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2020 04:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,842 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 416,006.
The death toll climbed to 6,021 after 17 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said in a statement.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,891 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 333,588.
As many as 15,225 samples were tested at 114 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.10 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 80.19 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 48.13 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.22 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Most Read
- LIVE: Biden, flipping Michigan and Wisconsin, says it’s ‘clear’ he will reach 270
- Biden predicts a win, promises to unite as Trump goes to court
- Bangladesh MP says he will kill French President Macron and 'happily' walk the gallows
- Shakib retains top spot in ODI allrounders ranking on return from ban
- Mayor Taposh designs ambitious plan to give Dhaka mega facelift
- How long is this going to take? Americans settle in to wait
- Bangladesh to charge entry fee at Ratargul, a burgeoning tourist site
- Hifazat’s protests against France won’t strain Bangladesh-EU ties: Momen
- US Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election, despite Trump threat
- Bangladesh signs deal to buy 30mn doses of promising coronavirus vaccine