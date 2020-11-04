Unidentified assailants were called through loudspeaker for Muradnagar attack on Hindus 

The violence was marked by vandalism, incendiarism and looting by unidentified people, according to the locals. Union Parishad Chairman Bona Kumar Shib’s brother said he could not identify a single one of the attackers.

The assault targeted both Bano and his brother Titon Kumar Shib on Sunday afternoon. Several other houses of Hindus suffered the same fate.

Witnesses said the violence lasted for more than an hour and a half.

The police and fire service members took control of the situation only after the assailants left the scene after reducing the establishments to ashes.

According to the locals, hundreds of people were brought together from villages and unions nearby the day before this unforeseen act of violence.

This was an organised crime, according to the police, public representatives, and the victims.

HOW IT BEGAN

A Bangladeshi from Korbanpur village in Muradngar who now lives in France praised French President Emmanuel Macron for taking steps against “inhumane ideologies”. A local kindergarten headmaster endorsed his view in a comment on the Facebook post.

A view of East Dhair Chairman Bona Kumar Shib’s damaged home.

A screenshot of the post and comment was spread on social media with the claim that the headmaster supported caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, according to Abul Khayer, a resident of the village.

As the rumours about the Facebook post swirled, tension mounted in the area on Saturday. Finally, the angry Muslims launched the attack on Saturday night after the police arrested the two.

MEETING ANNOUNCED

A meeting was called at Korbanpur GM High School to organise the protests.

A resident of the area, asking not to be named fearing backlash, told bdnews24.com that they had been hearing the announcements calling for protests through loudspeakers since Saturday.

Two other witnesses said they had seen mikes mounted on rickshaws for the announcement.

People residing in a nearby village, Andikot, which has an old temple, said a similar announcement had been made there as well. Following the siege laid in Korbanpur, Section 144 was imposed at Andikot.

A room bearing the signs of damage inflicted by arson attack, vandalism and looting.

People began gathering at the school ground long before Sunday afternoon. The locals could identify three people- “Ibrahim”, “Raju” and “Bablu” among those who were leading the gathering. By afternoon, many including police officials and local representatives appeared there.

Local administration officials said even though the issue was ‘resolved’ following the arrest of two people as promised on charges of hurting religious sentiments, the assailants carried out the attack.

A SEPARATE PROCESSION LAUNCHED VIOLENCE

When the officials were speaking to the locals in the school, a group of people outside the meeting launched vandalism and arson. The locals joined in later.

Shankar Kumar Shib, a cousin of Bona, said hundreds of people from a different area shouting slogans attacked the headmaster’s home around 3pm.

Shankar was at the market at the time. He asked his family and relatives to leave

home when he saw smoke billowing from the house of the headmaster.

Then thousands of people started for their homes. On the way, they vandalised a Kali temple and the mural of Bna’s elder brother late UP chairman Benu Bhushon Shib at the market.

The attackers also destroyed the home of the expatriate who lives in France.

The attackers first pelted brickbats and then began looting by breaking into the home of Bano and Shankar.

They later attacked the home of the expatriate Bangladeshi and tore down another temple.

UNKNOWN MEN WITH PETROL

UP Chairman Bon’s brother Shankar Kumar Shib said the family and neighbours could not identify the attackers because he believes they were not from the village or nearby areas.

Some of them wore panjabi and topi while the others had sported pants and shirts.

The victims said some of the villagers helped the attackers by obstructing those who came to protect the homesteads. Even the fire crews could not reach the site.

Tota Bhuiyan, a neighbour of the Shibs, said they tried to stop the attack but could not do it since the attackers were large in number.

Titon Kumar Shib, a nephew of Bano, said the attackers took petrol and other inflammable materials with them.

They soaked pieces of clothes with petrol, lit them and and threw those inside the houses.

A number of relatives were at home ahead of a function slated for Monday. They lost money and ornaments to the looting.

An attacker was showing off a golden bangle while leaving the scene, a witness said.

The damaged Shib temple.

Overall, around 20 homes and temples were vandalised, torched and looted, the locals said.

They also alleged that the police were late to arrive, but Bangar Bazar Police Station OC Qamruzzaman Talukder refuted the allegation.

The police and the fire service reached the area and doused the fire immediately after being informed about the attack, he claimed.

He, however, did not say anything about what they did to prevent the attack.

HINDUS IN PANIC

Additional policemen were deployed at Korbanpur village in the evening after the attack, but the Hindus were still in panic on Monday.

Officials from the administration, journalists and human rights workers were visiting the village as well.

Hundreds of people, including relatives, came to show sympathy.

The smell of burns hung heavy in the air near the chairman’s duplex home, which was most severely damaged in the attack. The attackers spared none of the 16 rooms. Burnt furniture and other materials were littered here and there as the attackers ransacked the home for looting.

Bona Kumar Shib at the yard of a neighbour’s home. Photo: Reazul Bashar

They threw the utensils of all the homes into a nearby dumping ground. Besides the duplex building of the chairman, the attackers burnt two houses made of corrugated tin sheets and a temple on the premises of the house.

The victims have taken shelter in nearby relatives’ homes.

“We (the adult males) spent the night awake after sending the women and children to our relatives’ homes,” said Titon.

Tapan Bainchab, a senior citizen, said never before had he seen such a horrific incident in Korbanpur.

“We have been staying here for a long time without feeling communal tension. Those behind the attack must face exemplary punishment,” he said.

The authorities have also deployed RAB and police personnel in all the temples in the areas under Bangar Bazar Police Station.

Demonstrations were held at Korbanpur GM High School.

As many as four cases have been initiated over the attacks, naming 300 people. The accused also include over 500 unidentified people.

A mobile court jailed two people to one year in prison and three others to six months on Monday for their roles in the attacks.

“DELIBERATE”

Chairman Bona, an Awami League leader who won the election as a rebel candidate, believes the attackers had “political motives”.

He would not specify who tried to achieve political gains through the attacks.

“The Muslim brothers of the area voted me to chairman twice. I don’t see any reason behind such an attack on my home. It appeared to be politically motivated,” he said.