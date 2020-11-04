Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s virus death toll tops 6,000

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Nov 2020 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2020 04:30 PM BdST

The coronavirus death toll has crossed 6,000 with 21 new fatalities from the COVID-19 illness reported in 24 hours.

Cases surged by 1,517 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday to 414,164, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,910 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 331,697.

Globally, over 47.44 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.21 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

