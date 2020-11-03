MP Haji Selim resurfaces on Jail Killing Day

Each year, Awami League leaders pay their homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four other leaders by placing wreaths at their murals at the Central Jail in Old Dhaka.

Selim entered the jail premises at 9.15 am to attend the event scheduled to begin at 10 am. His eldest son Solaiman Selim accompanied him.

MP Haji Selim joins a programme marking Jail Killing Day on Tuesday at Nazimuddin Road’s Old Central Jail on Nov 3, 2020. Photo: Kamal Hossain Talukder

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan entered the venue around 9.45 am. Selim accompanied the minister and placed the wreath. The minster was not seen having any conversation with Selim.

The home minister stood near the storeroom after entering the jail. Selim greeted him and stood next to him.

The home minister left the jailhouse at around 10.15 am and Selim left around 10.30 am.

On Oct 25, Selim's son Erfan assaulted a naval officer in Dhanmondi. That prompted the Rapid Action Battalion to raid their residence in Old Dhaka on Oct 26 and a mobile court sentenced Erfan and his bodyguard Mohammed Jahid to a year in jail for the unlawful possession of walkie-talkies and liquor.

MP Haji Selim arrived at Nazimuddin Road’s Old Central Jail to attend a programme marking Jail Killing Day on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020. Photo: Kamal Hossain Talukder

Haji Selim limited his public appearances following the raid. He was only seen attending the Friday prayers at Chawkbazar Shahi Masjid, according to local residents.