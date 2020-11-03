Five die in Kushtia as truck hits ambulance

All of the dead were ambulance passengers with disabilities.

The accident occurred at 3.30 pm at Lakshmipur-Niyatmor in Bittipara on Tuesday.

A Jashore-bound ambulance from Kushtia and a truck speeding from the opposite direction collided head-on, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Atiqul Islam.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Kushtia General Hospital. Among the dead, four were men and one was a woman.

One person was severely injured and sent to the hospital. Police and Kushtia Fire Service conducted a joint rescue mission, the official said.