Five die in Kushtia as truck hits ambulance
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2020 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2020 04:59 PM BdST
At least five people have died after a truck collided with an ambulance in Bittipara on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway.
All of the dead were ambulance passengers with disabilities.
The accident occurred at 3.30 pm at Lakshmipur-Niyatmor in Bittipara on Tuesday.
Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Kushtia General Hospital. Among the dead, four were men and one was a woman.
One person was severely injured and sent to the hospital. Police and Kushtia Fire Service conducted a joint rescue mission, the official said.
