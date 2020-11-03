Bangladesh medicine students protest against exam plans in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2020 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2020 09:03 PM BdST
Students from government and private medical colleges have demonstrated blocking a road in Dhaka’s Mohakhali against plans to hold examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The blockade at Amtoli led to gridlocks in Gulshan, Airport and Tejgaon areas for several hours on Tuesday.
The authorities plan to hold professional exams for the medical students in December.
But the students fear for their health as Bangladesh is bracing for a potential second wave of coronavirus infections during winter.
“The authorities won’t take responsibilities if I catch the virus while sitting the tests,” a protester said.
“We didn’t hear any words of hope from the DG. Our protests will continue until our demands are met,” said a demonstrator.
Later, an official from the Directorate General of Health Services came to the scene and assured the protesters of considering their demands within Nov 8.
Their other demands include limiting tuition fees at private medical colleges to total 60 months and completion of courses in time.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to charge entry fee at Ratargul, a burgeoning tourist site
- Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours about Facebook post
- Truckers haul passengers outfoxing police in pandemic
- Austrian police arrest 14 in dragnet after gunman kills four on rampage
- Cyclone threat looms over Bangladesh in November
- US Election Live: Anxious Americans cast final votes after bitter campaign
- Bangladesh export earnings drop as coronavirus bites back at Europe, US
- MP Haji Selim resurfaces on Jail Killing Day
- Muradnagar controversy was resolved through talks, or so it seemed. Then came arson attacks
- Bangladesh police thwart Islamist groups’ march on French Embassy