Bangladesh medicine students protest against exam plans in pandemic

The blockade at Amtoli led to gridlocks in Gulshan, Airport and Tejgaon areas for several hours on Tuesday.

The situation became normal when the students left the road around 2:30pm, said Nure Azam Mia, the OC of Banani Police Station.

The authorities plan to hold professional exams for the medical students in December.

But the students fear for their health as Bangladesh is bracing for a potential second wave of coronavirus infections during winter.

“The authorities won’t take responsibilities if I catch the virus while sitting the tests,” a protester said.

Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general of health services, called the protesters and sat with their six representatives during the demonstration.

“We didn’t hear any words of hope from the DG. Our protests will continue until our demands are met,” said a demonstrator.

Later, an official from the Directorate General of Health Services came to the scene and assured the protesters of considering their demands within Nov 8.

Their other demands include limiting tuition fees at private medical colleges to total 60 months and completion of courses in time.