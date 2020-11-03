Bangladesh logs 17 virus deaths in a day; cases surge by 1,659
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2020 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2020 03:42 PM BdST
The government has confirmed 17 new deaths from the COVID-19 illness in 24 hours, raising the toll to 5,983.
Coronavirus cases surged by 1,659 in the same period to 412,647, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,886 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 412,647.
Globally, over 46.90 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.20 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
