Bangladesh logs 17 virus deaths in a day; cases surge by 1,659

Coronavirus cases surged by 1,659 in the same period to 412,647, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.

Globally, over 46.90 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.20 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.