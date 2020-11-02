Missing Chattogram journalist Sarwar rescued

Locals found Sarwar lying next to a canal near Kumira Bazar market on Sunday evening and called police.

“He's apparently doing well. The details will be clear once we talk to him,” said Sumon Banik, an inspector at Sitakunda Police Station.

Sarwar, a staff correspondent at the weekly Ajker Surjodoy, went missing since he left his Battery Lane residence in the port city last Thursday.

The weekly’s Chittogram Bureau Chief Zobayer Siddiqui filed a general diary with the Kotwali police the same day.

The Chattogram Journalists' Union had staged demonstrations demanding quick steps to rescue him.