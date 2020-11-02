Missing Chattogram journalist Sarwar rescued
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2020 03:38 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2020 03:38 AM BdST
Police have rescued journalist Golam Sarwar, who had been missing for four days, in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.
Locals found Sarwar lying next to a canal near Kumira Bazar market on Sunday evening and called police.
“He's apparently doing well. The details will be clear once we talk to him,” said Sumon Banik, an inspector at Sitakunda Police Station.
Sarwar, a staff correspondent at the weekly Ajker Surjodoy, went missing since he left his Battery Lane residence in the port city last Thursday.
The weekly’s Chittogram Bureau Chief Zobayer Siddiqui filed a general diary with the Kotwali police the same day.
The Chattogram Journalists' Union had staged demonstrations demanding quick steps to rescue him.
More stories
- Hindus attacked over rumours
- Signal No. 3 at ports
- Medical students demand online classes
- COVID-19: Hasina puts ports on alert
- Banker accused of using clients’ accounts for embezzlement
- Haji Selim’s grip on Tibet Hall won’t slacken so soon
- Lalmonirhat lynching goes against Islam: religious leader
- Work together to end poverty: PM
Most Read
- Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours about Facebook post
- Haji Selim’s grip on Old Dhaka dormitory won’t slacken so soon
- Bus driver, helper and supervisor to hang over death of NSU student Payel
- Premier Bank official accused of using client accounts for embezzlement
- Saudi to reform kafala worker sponsorship system in 2021
- France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence
- Abul Hasnat, eminent litterateur and journalist, passes away
- Hasina urges renewed caution at Bangladesh ports amid pandemic
- 'Stay at home': Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
- Bangladesh mob beats, burns man to death on blasphemy charges