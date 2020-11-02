Government threatens rumourmongers with tough action

The Press Information Department in a statement on Sunday also urged all not to heed rumours.

The government statement came after the killing of a man by a mob in Lalmonirhat’s Burimari and the vandalism of and arson attack on the homes of Hindus in Cumilla’s Muradnagar – both incidents fuelled by allegations of slander against Islam.

“The people are asked not to heed any rumours and provocative remarks,” the government said.

It also advised the citizens to inform the law enforcement if they find information about the rumourmongers.

“The government is determined to act tough against those who create rumours,” the statement said.

Demonstrations against France over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad have been taking place in different Muslim-majority countries for quite some days.

Amid the ongoing protests, a mob beat and burned a man to death in Lalmonirhat last Thursday on charges of disrespecting the Quran.

When the country was still reeling from the mob lynching, angry locals attacked Hindu homes in Cumilla’s Muradnagar on Sunday afternoon over rumours about a Facebook post and comments supporting steps taken by France in the wake of terrorist attacks.