Bangladesh posts 1,736 new virus cases, another 25 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2020 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2020 03:37 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 410,988.
The death toll climbed to 5,966 after 25 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, the government said in a statement.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,961 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 327,901.
As many as 12,891 samples were tested at 113 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.47 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 79.78 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 46.54 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.20 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
