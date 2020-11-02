Bangladesh police block Islamist groups’ march on French Embassy

Barricaded by the police, the procession which was moving towards the French Embassy to surround it as part of a demonstration on Monday could not move towards Gulshan and the protesters occupied the intersection.

Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Junaid Babu Nagari and the organisation’s Dhaka unit chief Noor Hussain Kashemi joined the followers by addressing them from a truck.

Earlier, Hifazat-e Islam and other Islamist groups occupied the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, disrupting traffic in parts of Dhaka.

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestinian territories on Friday after killings in a French church prompted a vow from President Emmanuel Macron to stand firm against attacks on French values and freedom of belief, according to a Reuters report.

France raised its security alert to the highest level on Thursday after a knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded an elderly woman in a church and killed two more people before being shot and taken away by police.

"We will not give any ground," Macron said outside Notre Dame Basilica in the French Riviera city of Nice. France had been attacked "over our values, for our taste for freedom, for the ability on our soil to have freedom of belief", he added.

The violence coincided with growing Muslim anger over France's defence of the right to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad, after an Islamist sympathiser decapitated a French teacher earlier this month for showing such images to pupils during a civics lesson.