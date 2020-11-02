Bangladesh not planning another lockdown amid fears of second coronavirus wave

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the cabinet has discussed the matter in the wake of a worsening situation in America and Europe, where several countries have reimposed lockdowns.

Asked whether the government will impose fresh curbs on movement if a second wave of the virus emerged, the cabinet secretary said, "Not yet. Considering the present scenario, the prime minister has also said that if we continue to use masks then we will stay in a comfortable zone."

Steps are also being taken to ensure that people without masks are not served in public or private offices, according to Anwarul.

All ministries have been issued directives in this regard.

Citing the prime minister's directives, Anwarul said, "We are comfortable right now but there is no reason to be complacent. Everyone must remain careful."

"The 'no mask, no service' policy needs to be widely implemented. It must be ensured through social movement, promotional campaigns or by law. We have field-level officers as well as secretaries to campaign on it.”

After a reporter pointed out that many people were found not to be wearing masks on public transports and markets, Anwarul responded,

"This has been discussed in the cabinet meeting. I will address this issue again. The Secretariat has directed mosques not to let anyone enter without a mask."