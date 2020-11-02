Bangladesh bans public gatherings in Cumilla locality after attacks on Hindu homes

Aside from issuing the order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Monday, the authorities also deployed Rapid Action Battalion and police personnel to the affected areas as well as all temples in Bangra Bazar to maintain order.

Three cases have been started against 250 named and around 500 unnamed suspects on charges of vandalising and burning four homes, including that of the chairman of Purbo Dhour (East) union council, according to Bangra Police OC Qamruzzaman Talukder.

Meanwhile, a mobile court on Monday jailed five people for vandalism and arson.

Demonstrations against France over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad have been taking place in different Muslim-majority countries for quite some days.

A Bangladeshi from Kurbanpur village in Muradngar who now lives in France praised French President Emmanuel Macron for taking steps against “inhumane ideologies”.

A school headmaster in Purbo Dhour, whose home was also torched, had welcomed Macron’s actions in a comment on the post.

But a screenshot of the post and comment spread on social media with the claim that the headmaster supported caricatures of the prophet, according to Abul Khayer, a resident of the village.

As the rumours about the Facebook post spread further, tensions mounted in the area on Saturday.

Finally, the angry Muslims launched the attack on Sunday afternoon after the police arrested the two.

DIAL 999 FOR VERIFICATION

Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters has urged people to dial 999 and verify the credibility of any information or news instead of paying heed to propaganda, lies or rumours.

In a statement issued on Monday, the police highlighted several recent incidents sparked by rumours and the toll it has taken on innocent lives.

"A group with a vested interest is trying to destabilise the country by creating confusion and destroying public order by spreading rumours through social media on various issues, including sensitive religious matters."

It also called on people not to take the law into their hands and warned that such illegal activities will be dealt with severity.