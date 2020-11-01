Signal No. 3 at ports as low triggers squally weather

Squally weather is likely to affect the ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The low is unlikely to turn into a cyclonic storm, meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam said.

There would be rainfall in parts of the country but the trend would subside within a day or two as monsoon is ending, he said.

Dhaka city recorded 15 millimetre rainfall from 12pm to 6pm. The highest rainfall in the 24 hours before 6pm was 70 millimetre in Netrakona.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Khulna, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.