Hasina urges renewed caution at Bangladesh ports amid pandemic

She addressed the issue during the inauguration ceremony of 'Bangabandhu National Youth Day' via video conference from Gonobhaban on Sunday.

Highlighting the measures being taken in European nations battling a second wave of COVID-19, Hasina said, “From now on, anyone who comes to our country from abroad will undergo tests and be kept in quarantine again. We have to put measures in place at every port, including airports like before as we have to ensure the safety of the people of this country.”

Bangladesh reported its first case of the coronavirus on Mar 8. Since then, as many as 409,252 people have been infected and 5,941 have died as of Sunday, according to government data.

Globally, over 46.11 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.19 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories.

After the emergence of the novel virus China’s Wuhan in December 2019, Bangladesh, like many other countries, began taking precautionary steps in all its land and airports.

People who had high body temperature or showed symptoms of the sickness were sent to into a 14-day quarantine.

The army was tasked with supervising government quarantine facilities in Dhaka’s Ashkona Hajj Camp near Shahjalal International Airport and Diabari near Uttara. To ensure that overseas returnees quarantined themselves, immigration authorities used hand stamps to keep track of them.

Most countries, including Bangladesh, suspended international flights for more than two months after the outbreak. However, several countries reestablished air connectivity after successfully handling the initial jolt of the virus.

'BE YOUR OWN BOSS'

On the occasion of National Youth Day, Hasina urged young people to contribute to the country's progress by pursuing entrepreneurship and creating employment opportunities for others.

Instead of endlessly chasing jobs after getting a degree, youths should live by the motto, 'be your own boss', and provide jobs to others, she said.

“We have grown old and our time is up but it is the youth who will breathe life into the country. So I hope the young generation will move forward accordingly,"can walk that path, that is what I desire.”

Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also underscored her father’s lifelong struggle for the rights of the oppressed and deprived.

“If he [Bangabandhu] had been alive, if the incident of August 15, 1975 had not happened, then Bangladesh could have become a developed and wealthy nation within 10 years of its independence. He had plans and undertook programmes along those lines.”

“The defeated powers in our liberation war, their associates, those who flattered them… they are the ones who halted our progress by killing the Father of the Nation.”

Hasina also pointed out that it was the youths who led the protests against the assassination of Bangabandhu.

“So we always aim to instil the principles of the Father of the Nation in our youth and that will continue for generations so that Bangladesh can move forward with the honour of being an independent nation and become self-sufficient."

Addressing the young generation, Hasina said, “This age is best for working, for thinking, for intellectual growth. And whenever the Awami League was in power, special focus was given and steps were taken for the employment of young people.”

Hasina pointed out that the Awami League government opened up the private sector to create employment opportunities and also how mobile phones were made affordable for people from all walks of life.

Education on the latest technology and computers was also brought into the curriculum to help the youths grow in the IT sector, she said.

“After the Awami League government came to power, not only did the economy gain momentum but we have also earned the status of a developing country. Today, our per capita income has risen to $2,064. Our [foreign exchange] reserves are over $41 billion.

“We are creating a special fund to bring in foreign investments. We are doing everything that needs to be done to keep the economy rolling.”

Hasina also called on parents to ensure that their children take part in sports and physical activities aside from their studies.