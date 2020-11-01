Bus driver, helper and supervisor to hang over death of NSU student Payel
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2020 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2020 03:03 PM BdST
A court has handed down the capital punishment to a Hanif Paribahan bus driver, his helper and supervisor over the death of North South University Syedur Rahman Payel in 2018.
Dhaka's Speedy Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman delivered the verdict in the highly-publicised case on Sunday.
The convicts are bus driver Jamal Hossain, his helper Faisal Hossain and supervisor 'Jony'. They were all in court when the sentence was passed.
In his immediate reaction, Payel's uncle Golam Sorowardy Biplob, who started the case, expressed satisfaction with the judgment.
Meanwhile, Abul Kalam Azad, a lawyer for the accused, said that they will appeal against the verdict.
Payel went missing on Jul 21, 2018, after boarding a Dhaka-bound Hanif Paribahan from Chattogram with two of his friends, Akibur Rahman Ador and 'Mohiuddin'.
Gajaria Police found the body of Payel beneath the Bhaterchor Bridge in Munshiganj two days later. Subsequently, the supervisor of the bus, Jony, was arrested in Dhaka’s Motijheel, while driver Jamal and his assistant Faisal were detained from Arambagh.
Referring to the suspects’ statements, police said Payel got off in Gajaria to urinate while the vehicle was stuck in traffic.
But when the traffic cleared, the bus began to move and as Payel rushed to catch up with it, he was knocked unconscious after being struck by the vehicle's door.
He began bleeding from the nose and mouth but instead of taking him to the hospital, the driver and supervisor pitched his body into the canal underneath the Bhaterchor Bridge in an attempt to avoid any responsibility for his health.
Payel’s family, however, claimed that the bus driver had disfigured his body in an attempt to hide his identity before throwing him in the canal.
Payel’s father Golam Maula and older brother Golam Mostofa live abroad. Payel had gone to Chattogram to visit his family after the birth of his nephew.
After his death, Payel’s uncle Golam Sorowardy Biplob initiated a case against the three suspects at the Gajaria Police Station.
Gajaria Police later submitted the charge-sheet against the three suspects on Oct 3, 2018.
- Haji Selim’s grip on Tibet Hall won’t slacken so soon
- Lalmonirhat lynching goes against Islam: religious leader
- Work together to end poverty: PM
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 1,320 cases
- Mirpur zoo to reopen Sunday
- Narayanganj mosque committee chief arrested
- ACC probe against MPs never ends
- CUET suspends student for ‘blasphemy’
Most Read
- Haji Selim’s grip on Old Dhaka dormitory won’t slacken so soon
- Saudi to reform kafala worker sponsorship system in 2021
- Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90
- Bangladesh mob beats, burns man to death on blasphemy charges
- Bangladesh student accused of hurting Islamic sentiments goes missing
- Narayanganj mosque committee chief arrested over AC blasts
- Premier Bank official accused of using client accounts for embezzlement
- 'Stay at home': Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
- Mirpur zoo reopens Sunday after 8-month shutdown
- Islamic leader says Lalmonirhat lynching goes against religion