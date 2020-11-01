Bangladesh reports 1,568 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2020 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2020 03:30 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 1,568 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 409,252.
The death toll climbed to 5,941 after 18 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, the government said in a statement.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,795 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 325,940.
As many as 12,549 samples were tested at 113 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.50 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 79.64 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 46.11 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.19 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
