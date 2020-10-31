Two injured as fire burns down shops, shanties in Dhaka slum

The injured – Aktar Hossain, 19, and Anwar Hossain, 21 – were receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after the incident on Friday night.

They suffered “serious injuries” and had over 50 percent of their bodies burnt, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, the in-charge of the police camp at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, citing doctors.

An official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said the fire originated in shops of furniture and scrap materials at Pora Bosti slum around 10pm.

Later, the fire erupted in the houses made of corrugated tin sheets.

As many as 13 units of the firefighters brought the fire under control around 11:15pm.

The authorities could not identify the cause of the fire and assess the damage immediately.