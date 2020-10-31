Mirpur zoo reopens Sunday after 8-month shutdown
Sabikunnahar Lipi, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2020 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2020 02:24 PM BdST
The Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur is set to reopen its doors to visitors on Sunday under health protocols after nearly eight months of a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last-minute renovations and beautification work are underway to give a new look to the zoo which has been closed since Mar 20.
Circles have been drawn, each three feet apart, in front of ticket counters and warning banners emphasise the safety of visitors.
Handwash basins have been installed at the entrance, while the visitors will be provided with soaps and sanitisers.
Disinfectants will be sprayed on the footpath used by the visitors, Abdul Latif, curator of the National Zoo, told bdnews24.com. Their temperatures will also be measured with a thermal scanner.
“There is a controversy surrounding the use of disinfection tunnels and so we have left it out. The World Health Organisation has also discouraged its use,” said Latif.
"Everything is being done anew. We have been working for a week. Hopefully, we’ll be able to finish the work by Saturday,” said Yasin, a painter working at the zoo.
Welders were seen working on the animal enclosures; the water supply system is being reformed.
Cleaning work has also been completed. All in all, the entire zoo is now set for a festive reopening.
"The zoological museum is being decorated. We have arranged for fish in the aquarium. There are some animal bodies in the museum and we have curated them in a new way. Preparations are almost complete. Now, we are waiting for the visitors.”
Visitors have been granted free access to the zoo on the first Sunday of every month until March to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Latif said.
CURBS ON VISITING HOURS
Although the zoo is reopening after a long break, limits have been set on the visiting hours and the number of visitors due to the ongoing pandemic. The zoo will now be open for six hours instead of the usual eight. Authorities may shut down the zoo once again if the outbreak worsens.
"If the situation returns to normal, the visiting hours will probably be extended. But we’ll review the matter if the situation becomes complicated again,” Latif said.
“We are trying to figure out a way to sell tickets online. It's a time-consuming and expensive process.”
People over 60 will not be allowed to enter the zoo, Latif said.
· Stand in marked circles at the time of entry
· Use the footpath
· Use the one-way path with direction signs after entry
· Wear masks
· Do not carry food inside
· Do not crowd the premises
Due to a lack of visitors, the zoo animals had gotten a new lease of life. Extra precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the animals due to the pandemic, Latif said.
Caretakers will observe the visitor spots. “There is no chance of visitors getting close to the animals,” Latif said adding that vigilance will be maintained so that the visitors cannot feed the animals.
“None of our animals are suffering from any disease. Their fertility rate has also increased.”
The 186-acre zoo has seen the birth of 116 new cubs, including giraffes, horses and donkeys, amid the pandemic. The zoo currently has a total of 2,815 animals.
It was not possible to bring in any new animals from the outside due to the pandemic, said Latif. "We had filed orders for new animals but did not receive any.”
