Islamic leader says Lalmonirhat lynching goes against religion
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2020 10:58 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2020 10:58 PM BdST
Maulana MA Matin, secretary general of the Bangladesh Islami Front, has demanded punishment to those involved in the killing of a man accused of blasphemy in Lamonirhat, describing the incident as contrary to the tenets of Islam.
The man, Abu Yunus Md Shahidunnabi Jewel, was beaten and burnt to death in public although everyone has the right to trial under the law of the land if he or she commits a crime, Matin said at a protest programme in Dhaka’s Shahbagh on Saturday.
The leader of the Islamist party believes there were ill-intentions behind the killing of Jewel.
“Islam is a religion of peace. No religion supports violence and killing. An extremist quarter is trying to create anarchy in Bangladesh in the name of religion. Their main target is to tarnish Bangladesh’s image globally,” Matin said.
The speakers at the programme also demanded punishment to those who spread rumours over religion on social media and at religious gatherings.
A mob killed Jewel and injured another in Lalmonirhat on allegations that he showed disrespect to the Quran at a mosque last Thursday.
Jewel, a resident of Rangpur, is a former student of Dhaka University. Thet father of two lost his job as a school librarian last year. Relatives said he was undergoing treatment for “mental illness”.
Most Read
- Bangladesh mob beats, burns man to death on blasphemy charges
- Saudi to reform kafala worker sponsorship system in 2021
- Narayanganj mosque committee chief arrested over AC blasts
- Dhaka traders sell new potatoes at Tk 150 per kg, old produces cross fixed price levels again
- Strong earthquake kills 19 people in Turkey and Greek islands
- Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90
- Bangladesh opens probe into mob lynching of ‘mentally ill’ man accused of blasphemy
- Tens of thousands of Muslims protest over Macron remarks after killings in France
- Mirpur zoo reopens Sunday after 8-month shutdown
- Forced to work or marry, children bear the brunt of pandemic in Bangladesh