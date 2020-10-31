Bangladesh logs 1,320 new virus cases, another 18 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2020 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2020 03:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,320 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 407,684.
The death toll climbed to 5,923 after 18 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to government data.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,442 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 324,145.
As many as 11,532 samples were tested at 113 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.45 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 79.51 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 45.62 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.18 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
