Suhrawardy Hospital director, two others face graft charges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2020 12:52 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2020 12:52 PM BdST
The health ministry has initiated a departmental case against three Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital officials, including Director Uttam Kumar Barua, over irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment.
They are charged with corruption worth Tk 64 million, involving the purchase of operation theatres lights, two coblation machines and two anaesthesia machines with ventilators in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to a letter signed by Md Abdul Mannan, secretary to the health services directorate.
The authorities found substance in the allegations in a preliminary probe in the matter, it said.
The two others facing action are Soumitra Sarker, associate professor of Neurosurgery Department, and Ratan Das Gupta, associate professor of Nephrology Department.
Sarker was the head of the team responsible for scrutinising the market prices of the equipment while Gupta was a member of the team. They allegedly inflated the cost of the equipment, which caused the government a loss of Tk 64 million.
Addressing Barua, Mannan said his actions violate the 'Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979’ and amounts to corruption under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 2018.
Barua has been directed to explain within 10 working days why the authorities should not take action against him for dishonesty and corruption.
He has also asked to inform the ministry if he would be willing to take part in a personal hearing.
- The monk who grabbed a hill
- Mob burns man to death on blasphemy charges
- IPH director apologises for dress code notice
- Institute of Public Health sets dress code for Muslim employees
- Daily tally: 25 virus deaths, 1,681 cases
- National museum introduces e-ticketing
- Schools to remain shut until Nov 14
- Erfan Selim in the eyes of locals
Most Read
- Bangladesh mob beats, burns man to death on blasphemy charges
- Muslims have 'right to punish' French, says Malaysia's Mahathir
- A Buddhist monastery in Bangladesh hill: The monk behind it faces unsavoury questions
- Institute of Public Health imposes dress code on Muslim employees
- Three dead as woman beheaded in France, gunman shot dead in second incident
- Bangladesh's Institute of Public Health director apologises for ordering Islamic dress code amid outcry
- Old Dhaka residents describe Erfan Selim as ‘quiet but a patron of rowdy hordes’
- Bangladesh-origin British MP Apsana is charged with housing fraud
- After terror attacks, Muslims wonder about their place in France
- Barcelona overcome Juve as Morata has three goals disallowed