Suhrawardy Hospital director, two others face graft charges

They are charged with corruption worth Tk 64 million, involving the purchase of operation theatres lights, two coblation machines and two anaesthesia machines with ventilators in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to a letter signed by Md Abdul Mannan, secretary to the health services directorate.

The authorities found substance in the allegations in a preliminary probe in the matter, it said.

The two others facing action are Soumitra Sarker, associate professor of Neurosurgery Department, and Ratan Das Gupta, associate professor of Nephrology Department.

Sarker was the head of the team responsible for scrutinising the market prices of the equipment while Gupta was a member of the team. They allegedly inflated the cost of the equipment, which caused the government a loss of Tk 64 million.

Addressing Barua, Mannan said his actions violate the 'Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979’ and amounts to corruption under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 2018.

Barua has been directed to explain within 10 working days why the authorities should not take action against him for dishonesty and corruption.

He has also asked to inform the ministry if he would be willing to take part in a personal hearing.