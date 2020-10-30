Political endorsement made assault on Noakhali woman possible: probe

Political endorsement made it possible for the miscreants to organise and commit such a crime, the committee said in its report submitted to the court on Thursday.

An additional deputy commissioner of Noakhali headed the investigation. The district social services officer and the principal of Chowhmuhani Government SA College were also members of the panel.

Md Abdullah Al Mamun, the lawyer who had drawn the judges’ attention to the incident, said Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah read out parts of the report during the hearing of a set of suo moto rules on the case. Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim was the other member of the bench.

“Different types of gangs are formed with political endorsement, which is the source of their power. They are committing different kinds of crimes, deviating from normal life towards brutality,” Mamun said, citing the report.

A group of youths tortured the woman after stripping her naked at her home in early September.

The police have arrested 12 suspects after a video of the incident went viral on social media and created public outrage a month after it occurred.

The law enforcers said that the culprits are members of a gang led by Delowar Hossain, a local operative of the ruling Awami League.

The woman alleged that Delowar had raped her on several occasions before the assault.

The committee said the local administration and public representatives neglected duty in protecting her.

A member of the local union council tried to hush up the incident when the woman sought justice from him.

The assistant superintendent of police in the area and the Begumganj Police Station OC should have known about the incident from sources before the video was published, the committee said.

The victim was separated from her husband around a decade ago. He had communicated with her four to five days before the incident.

The report said the husband remained silent even after he knew about the subjugation of his wife by the gang because he had connections with them.

One of the culprits filmed the video in a bid to prove that she was “a woman of loose morals”, the investigators found.