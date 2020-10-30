Bangladesh student faces expulsion from university on blasphemy charges
Chattogram Bureau bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2020 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2020 09:44 PM BdST
The Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology or CUET has suspended a student on the allegation that he has hurt religious sentiments on social media.
The authorities asked the accused student to explain within 15 days why he should not be expelled, Acting Registrar Professor Faruque-Uz-Zaman Chowdhury said on Friday.
The university’s Academic Committee called an urgent meeting on Friday to discuss the Student Disciplinary Committee’s decision to suspend the student in another meeting on Thursday.
The student of computer science and engineering department faces allegation of making snide remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a Facebook post, Faruque said.
