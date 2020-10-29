Bangladesh reports 1,681 virus cases, 25 deaths in a day

The death toll climbed to 5,886 after 25 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said in a statement.

Another 1,548 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the same period, bringing the total to 321,281.

As many as 14,268 samples were tested at 112 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.78 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 79.38 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

Globally, over 44.50 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,17 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.