Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Nov 14 amid pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Oct 2020 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2020 12:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh has extended the shutdown of educational institutions across the country to Nov 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were forced to close educational institutions in March after taking into consideration the health risks facing everyone. All educational institutions will remain closed until Nov 14," Education Minister Dipu Moni said in a virtual media briefing on Thursday.
"I have reviewed many issues, including whether some institutions can be opened on a limited scale. We will review more information over the next two weeks and try to open educational insititutions on a limited scale if the situation is favourable.”
The government announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until Oct 31.
The rampant epidemic also resulted in the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1.
The government has also scrapped PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.
