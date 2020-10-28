Stand ready to deal with any threat to country, constitution: Hasina tells army
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2020 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2020 04:11 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the army to always be united and ready to defend the Constitution and sovereignty of Bangladesh from any threat at home or abroad.
The prime minister made the call during the flag-hoisting programme of eight units and organisations of Bangladesh Army via video conference on Wednesday.
"Bangladesh Army is a symbol of trust and confidence for the people. You must move forward by gaining the public's trust. We want you to fulfil your duties with a sense of duty, responsibility and love for the motherland," Hasina said.
Stressing the need for professionalism in the army, she said, "In order to achieve the desired standard of professionalism, all of you must be skilled and motivated by social and religious values while leading an honest and exemplary life."
"We don't want a war with anyone. We want peace with everyone. We want to develop Bangladesh economically and socially based on our friendly relations with others. But if we ever come under attack, we must be prepared and ready so that we have the strength to deal with it."
The Awami League chief also highlighted the contributions of the armed forces to the country's development as well as their work during any natural calamity.
"With the way they have stood by and served the people, especially during the coronavirus crisis, our armed forces have set an example and brightened the image of Bangladesh across the world."
Hasina also thanked the armed forces for their 'huge role' in UN peacekeeping missions.
"Whenever the Awami League forms government, it aims for the overall improvement of the armed forces, the quality of life of every army officer and their family members.”
Addressing members of the army, she said, "I hope that you will faithfully carry out your duties through maintaining confidence in the leadership, mutual trust, compassion, brotherhood, duty, and above all discipline."
