RAB sues Erfan Selim, bodyguard over illegal firearms, drugs

The RAB also initiated two cases on similar charges against Erfan’s bodyguard Mohammad Zahid.

Chawkbazar Police Station OC Moudut Howlader said RAB officials pressed the charges sometime after Tuesday midnight.

The RAB seized a pistol, an unlicensed airgun, and bottles of liquor during a raid on MP Selim's MP’s home in Old Dhaka on Monday.

Zahid faces charges of possession of another pistol and 406 yaba tablets.

The RAB carried out the operation after a naval officer accused Erfan, Zahid and several others of assaulting him when his motorcycle collided with their car at Dhanmondi on Sunday.

A RAB mobile court has sentenced Erfan and Zahid to one year in prison over the illegal possession of arms and liquor