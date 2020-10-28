Online land tax payment system launched in nine Upazilas
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2020 11:13 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2020 11:13 PM BdST
The government has launched Digital Land Development Tax Management Software to test online payment in nine Upazilas of eight districts.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the first phase of the project on Wednesday.
Patgati union land office in Gopalganj’s Tungipara, Bagdhania union land office in Dhaka’s Savar, Manikganj municipal land office, Khaskhama union land office in Chattogram’s Anwara and Kishoreganj municipal land office will be trialled in the first phase of the scheme.
The government collects around Tk 6.06 billion in land development tax from about 50 million holdings throughout 3,472 union land offices in 511 Upazilas in Bangladesh.
About 36 million people take the service in the land offices.
Many face complications due to ignorance or a lack of clear idea about the current method of paying land development tax. Often the land owner becomes unable to pay land development tax if he or she stays abroad.
It takes time and money to pay taxes in person. The citizens also file a number of complaints over harassments while paying taxes.
“From now on, citizens will be able to check updates as well as pay land development tax online. It will save time and travel cost,” Minister Saifuzzaman said after launching the new software.
The minister also hoped the online payment system will reduce corruption, and ensure transparency and accountability.
The government expects to launch the system in full swing with Indian July 2021.
- Be ready to deal with any threat: PM to army
- US Senators call for sanctions on RAB
- Govt reports 1,493 new virus cases, 23 deaths
- Erfan placed on 3-day remand
- India to issue tourist visas soon: Doraiswami
- Police seek remand for Erfan
- Thousands rally to protest Macron comments
- RAB sues Erfan over illegal arms, drugs
Most Read
- Barcelona president Bartomeu resigns after Messi row
- Stand ready to deal with any threat to country, constitution: Hasina tells army
- Thousands rally in Bangladesh to protest Macron comments in cartoon row
- Bangladesh halts launch of interoperable mobile financial services over ‘glitch’
- Government suspends Erfan Selim as Dhaka city corporation councillor after jailing
- Reneka from Bangladesh becomes top Telenor executive for a day
- Some COVID survivors have antibodies that attack the body, not the virus
- Bangladesh suffers outbreak of child marriage with legal loopholes, lack of protection amid pandemic
- US Senators call for sanctions on RAB over ‘extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances’
- Assault on naval officer brings Haji Selim’s son Erfan's downfall