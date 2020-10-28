Online land tax payment system launched in nine Upazilas

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the first phase of the project on Wednesday.

Patgati union land office in Gopalganj’s Tungipara, Bagdhania union land office in Dhaka’s Savar, Manikganj municipal land office, Khaskhama union land office in Chattogram’s Anwara and Kishoreganj municipal land office will be trialled in the first phase of the scheme.

The government collects around Tk 6.06 billion in land development tax from about 50 million holdings throughout 3,472 union land offices in 511 Upazilas in Bangladesh.

About 36 million people take the service in the land offices.

Many face complications due to ignorance or a lack of clear idea about the current method of paying land development tax. Often the land owner becomes unable to pay land development tax if he or she stays abroad.

It takes time and money to pay taxes in person. The citizens also file a number of complaints over harassments while paying taxes.

“From now on, citizens will be able to check updates as well as pay land development tax online. It will save time and travel cost,” Minister Saifuzzaman said after launching the new software.

The minister also hoped the online payment system will reduce corruption, and ensure transparency and accountability.

The government expects to launch the system in full swing with Indian July 2021.