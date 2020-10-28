India to start issuing tourist visas for Bangladeshis soon, says Doraiswami

Doraiswami gave the assurance on Wednesday after launching an 'air bubble' programme under which, flights between the two South Asian countries will operate.

The Indian High Commission has started issuing other types of visas, including the student visas, for those who need to travel to the country on an emergency basis, he said.

Although he could not provide a definitive date, Doraiswami said the Indian authorities are working to start the tourist visa services "as soon as possible”.

US-Bangla Airlines began its fights to Chennai and Kolkata from Dhaka under the air bubble arrangement on Wednesday.

In total, three airlines from Bangladesh will operate 28 flights a week initially, while five Indian carriers will conduct the same number of flights between the two countries, according to the foreign ministry.

India suspended air links with Bangladesh nearly eight months ago when the virus outbreak began to spread.

It also suspended visa services in March before reopening online application services for Bangladeshis last week.