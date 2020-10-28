India to start issuing tourist visas for Bangladeshis soon, says Doraiswami
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2020 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2020 02:36 PM BdST
Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami has assured that the process of issuing of tourist visas to Bangladesh travellers will restart soon, as air connectivity between the neighbouring countries resumed after eight months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Doraiswami gave the assurance on Wednesday after launching an 'air bubble' programme under which, flights between the two South Asian countries will operate.
Although he could not provide a definitive date, Doraiswami said the Indian authorities are working to start the tourist visa services "as soon as possible”.
US-Bangla Airlines began its fights to Chennai and Kolkata from Dhaka under the air bubble arrangement on Wednesday.
In total, three airlines from Bangladesh will operate 28 flights a week initially, while five Indian carriers will conduct the same number of flights between the two countries, according to the foreign ministry.
It also suspended visa services in March before reopening online application services for Bangladeshis last week.
