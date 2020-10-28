Erfan, bodyguard remanded for three days in assault case

Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur on Wednesday issued the remand order after Dhanmondi police sought seven days to grill the pair over the charges.

Meanwhile, law enforcement will also apply for a 14-day remand order against Erfan, the son of MP Haji Mohammad Selim, and his aide Zahid in two cases of firearms and narcotics, according to Chawkbazar Police OC Moudut Howlader.

The Rapid Action Battalion started the cases against the pair after seizing a pistol, an unlicensed airgun, and bottles of liquor during a raid on MP Selim's home in Old Dhaka on Oct 26.

Zahid faces charges of possession of another pistol and 406 yaba tablets.

A RAB mobile court has already sentenced the duo to a year in jail for the unlawful possession of walkie-talkies and liquor.

The two arrived in court from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 10 am on Wednesday. The court subsequently heard the remand application in the assault case.

Erfan had been serving as the councillor of Dhaka South's ward No. 30 but he was suspended after the RAB mobile court handed him the jail sentence.

It came after Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan started a case with the Dhanmondi Police Station against Erfan, Zahid and several others on Oct 25.

The incident occurred near the Labaid hospital in Dhanmondi on Oct 24.

Wasif, who alleged that he and his wife received death threats, was travelling to Kalabagan with his wife on a motorcycle when a black Land Rover hit the bike from behind, according to case details.

As soon as Wasif and his wife got off their bike, a group of men from the car started verbally abusing and beating him.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Wasif said he and his wife came under attack even after revealing his identity to the attackers.