Bangladesh records 1,493 new virus cases, another 23 die

The death toll climbed to 5,861 after 23 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to government data.

The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,610 patients recovered from COVID-19. It brings the total to 319,733.

A total of 12,357 samples were tested at 111 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.08 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 79.32 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

Globally, over 44 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,16 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.