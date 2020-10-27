Police say probe into allegations against MP’s son Erfan will be ‘impartial’

“Undoubtedly, yes,” said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, when a journalist asked him at a programme on Tuesday whether the investigation will be free from influence.

“No one will try to influence the investigation either. He will be brought to justice like any other criminal,” he added.

The incident on Sunday led to RAB raid on the MP’s home and the arrest of Erfan and others.

A mobile court sentenced Erfan and his bodyguard to one year in jail for the unlawful possession of walkie-talkies and liquor.

The government is planning to suspend him as the councillor of Ward No. 30 under Dhaka South City Corporation. Erfan is a director of Haji Selim’s Madina Group as well.

Erfan’s father-in-law Ekramul Karim Chowdhury is also an MP, from Noakhali-4.

“We are investigating the case with importance. All the accused in the case have already been captured,” Shafiqul said at the launch of a quick response team for women and children.

The case will be transferred to the Detective Branch if necessary, the DMP chief said.

“The investigation will be wrapped up after gathering evidence and the report will be sent to the court quickly,” he said.

The investigators will also take Erfan into custody and take other necessary steps, he added.

A group of men got off Haji Selim's car, which had a member of parliament sticker, and beat up a naval officer, Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan near the Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi after a collision with Wasif’s motorcycle. The attackers also assaulted Wasif’s wife.

Wasif subsequently started a case with Dhanmondi Police against Erfan, Haji Selim's protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu, Erfan's bodyguard Zahid and driver Mizanur Rahman along with three unnamed suspects.

They are charged with beating, injuring and threatening to kill a government official after illegally blocking a road.