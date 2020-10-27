Police arrest Haji Selim’s protocol officer

Dipu was arrested from his friend's house in Tangail at around 3:30 am on Tuesday, HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of the detective police in Dhaka’s Ramna division, told bdnews24.com. He was brought to the detective police office after his arrest.

Four people have so far been arrested in the case started by Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan, a naval officer, on Monday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion swooped on Haji Selim's house in Old Dhaka’s Devdas Lane on Monday and detained Erfan Selim, son of Haji Selim and councillor for ward No. 30, and his bodyguard Mohammed Zahid.

Later, a RAB mobile court sentenced Erfan and his bodyguard to a year in jail for the unlawful possession of walkie-talkies and liquor. Both of them are behind bars.

On Sunday, Wasif was travelling to Kalabagan with his wife on a motorcycle when a black Land Rover hit the bike from behind, according to case details.

Wasif subsequently managed to regain control of his vehicle after the hit. As soon as he and his wife got off their bike, a group of men from the car started verbally abusing and beating him.

Wasif alleged that he and his wife received death threats.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Wasif said he and his wife came under attack even after revealing his identity to the attackers.

He subsequently filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station over the matter, naming seven people.