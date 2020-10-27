Erfan Selim to be suspended as councillor after being jailed

The Local Government Division awaits a report from the South City Corporation on the conviction of Erfan, son of MP Haji Selim.

“He will be temporarily dismissed,” said Helal Uddin Ahmed, the senior secretary to the Local Government Division.

According to the law of the local government (city corporation), if any public representative is sentenced, he or she will be discharged from duties.

Following the assault of Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan, a naval officer, on Sunday, the RAB detained Erfan and seized illegal items from his residence in a raid.

A mobile court of the elite force jailed Erfan and his bodyguard Mohammed Jahid for a year for the unlawful possession of walkie-talkies and liquor.