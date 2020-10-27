Bangladesh logs 1,335 new virus cases, deaths rise by 20
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2020 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2020 03:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,335 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 401,586.
The death toll climbed to 5,838 after 20 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,523 patients recovered from COVID-19. It brings the total to 318,123.
A total of 12,617 samples were tested at 111 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.58 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 79.22 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 43.53 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,16 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
