RAB seizes illegal firearms, liquor from Irfan Selim’s home
Kamal Hossain Talukder, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2020 07:03 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2020 07:04 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has seized illegal firearms, ammunition and liquor during a raid on the home of Irfan Selim, son of Awami League MP Haji Mohammad Selim, in Dhaka.
The elite police unit cordoned off Haji Selim's house at Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka's Soarighat on Monday after Irfan was implicated in a case over the assault of a naval officer.
The law enforcers also confiscated 37 walkie-talkies and a handcuff during the raid.
Earlier, RAB took Irfan into custody after Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan started a case at Dhanmondi Police Station against seven people, including the ward councillor.
The incident occurred near the Labaid hospital in Dhanmondi on Oct 24.
Wasif subsequently managed to regain control of his vehicle after the hit.
As soon as Wasif and his wife got off their bike, a group of men from the car started verbally abusing and beating him.
A video of the incident went viral on social media. Wasif said he and his wife came under attack even after revealing his identity to the attackers.
