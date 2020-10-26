RAB seizes illegal firearms, liquor from Irfan Selim’s home

The elite police unit cordoned off Haji Selim's house at Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka's Soarighat on Monday after Irfan was implicated in a case over the assault of a naval officer.

Irfan, also the councillor of Dhaka South's ward No. 30, resides on the third and fourth floors of the nine-storey building, according to RAB's Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam.

The law enforcers also confiscated 37 walkie-talkies and a handcuff during the raid.

“The firearms are unlicensed. The walkie-talkies are illegal as well, since only law enforcers are allowed to use these black wireless devices," said Sarwoer.

Earlier, RAB took Irfan into custody after Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan started a case at Dhanmondi Police Station against seven people, including the ward councillor.

The incident occurred near the Labaid hospital in Dhanmondi on Oct 24.

Wasif, who alleged that he and his wife received death threats, was travelling to Kalabagan with his wife on a motorcycle when a black Land Rover hit the bike from behind, according to case details.

Wasif subsequently managed to regain control of his vehicle after the hit.

As soon as Wasif and his wife got off their bike, a group of men from the car started verbally abusing and beating him.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Wasif said he and his wife came under attack even after revealing his identity to the attackers.