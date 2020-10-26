Naval officer sues MP Haji Selim's son for assaults

The incident occurred near the Labaid hospital in Dhanmondi at around 7:45 pm on Sunday.

Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station on Monday over the matter, naming seven people, including the MP’s son Irfan Selim.

Police have arrested Mizanur Rahman, the driver of the vehicle, Dhanmondi Police Station OC Akram Ali told bdnews24.com

Wasif was travelling to Kalabagan with his wife on a motorcycle when a black Land Rover hit the bike from behind, according to case details.

Wasif subsequently managed to regain control of his vehicle after the hit. As soon as he and his wife got off their bike, a group of men from the car started verbally abusing and beating him.

Wasif alleged that he and his wife received death threats.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Wasif said he and his wife came under attack even after revealing his identity to the attackers.

“They kicked me in front of everyone. I introduced myself repeatedly but they continued with the assault. Thank God I know some basic self-defence moves or otherwise they would have killed me.”

“They have broken two of my teeth,” said Wasif.

MP Haji Selim was not in the car at the time of the incident, said OC Akram. However, his son, Ward No. 30 Councillor Irfan Selim, was in the car, he added.